Two Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies were hospitalized after a passing vehicle struck their cruisers during a traffic stop in the Knoxville area Tuesday night, according to the FCSO.
While deputies conducted a routine traffic stop in the area of U.S. Route 340 and Catholic Church Road at about 8 p.m., a vehicle approached and failed to move over, FCSO said in the release. The passing vehicle struck one FCSO cruiser, authorities said, pushing it into a second FCSO vehicle.
One deputy was thrown over the guardrail and lost consciousness, suffering leg and shoulder injuries. The other deputy, who was seated in his vehicle, suffered head injuries. They received treatment at Frederick Health Hospital and Meritus Medical Center, according to the FCSO.
Spokesman Todd Wivell said the deputies left the hospital Tuesday night and are recovering at home. Their identities are not being released.
An initial investigation found the striking vehicle pushed the cruisers roughly 45 feet, police said. The crash is still under investigation, and charges against the driver are pending.
“Our deputies are very lucky that they did not sustain severe injuries as this could have been a lot worse,” Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in a prepared statement. “The Maryland Move Over Law requires drivers approaching from the rear of an emergency vehicle using visual signals while stopped on a highway to, if possible, make a lane change into an available lane not immediately adjacent to the emergency vehicle. Our initial investigations show the driver of the striking vehicle failed to obey this law and our deputies were injured. Quite frankly, this could have resulted in a horrific tragedy.”
(18) comments
The person being pulled over determines the location of the stop. One is supposed to pull over when and where it is safe to pull over, traveling slowly to a point that is safe if not immediately safe to do so. Given the wide shoulder and what appears to be a dashed line indicating passing, it looks like it happened on 340 and visibility in that area should not have been an issue unless there is a major storm or fog. What information do you have that it was merely a "minor" traffic "infraction?" Would being clocked at 80+ mph be minor? Would an officer seeing a wheel issues posing a potential safety problem for the driver and others be ignored and the driver not stopped? They don't go into details so why not just assume it was a legitimate and clearly the person who hit them failed to maintain control of their vehicle regardless of the cause of the stop.
Not correct
How so?
So this is completely anecdotal, but a few years ago, police got behind me & turned on his lights. I was already in the right lane of a 3 lane, no shoulder road. I immediately reduced speed & put my blinkers on. I intended to pull into the parking lot of a library a little bit up the road (perhaps less than a half a mile away?). The policeman chirped his siren a few times at me so I just stopped before the driveway. I took up the right lane, the police took position behind me partially blocking the middle lane. It was after dark. Maybe he felt safer in a better lit, more publicly visible area? Anyways it was clear he wanted me to pull over immediately. His choice, not mine.
Where was Kai, maybe he could have taken a blocking position.
Hope it wasn’t deputy CJ. He’s been planning a far away group archery hunting trip this month
Wonder if stink eye Kye was there supervising?
With heavy work trucks, you can’t always move over. I had this happen within the last month. There have been times I’ve come around a turn, and surprise! There’s a traffic stop. With no possibility of moving over.
Laws do not necessarily protect others. With people driving distracted these days, law enforcement must exercise common sense in why and where they initiate and execute traffic. Stops.
It could be a distracted driver.
It could be that the traffic stop is simply staged at a bad place. Such as around a turn. On the other side of a hill. Or in a dark shadow.
I can not stress enough, use sound judgement when doing a traffic stop. Is risking a police officer’s life, and other motorized lives worth over a minor traffic infraction?
If you can't move over the rest of the law is that you must slow down to a reasonably and prudent speed and move as far away from them (in your own lane!) as you can.
That’s in what we call a “perfect world”. And not always possible. So many scenarios
It's not possible to slow down, given the location where this happened?
“if possible”??? Who determines that?? I’veq been in situations a few times when I couldn’t move over, on two lane or multi lane roads.
So what was the routine traffic stop for...? I hope the "routine traffic" stop was worth risking two deputies lives for....?
This kind of thing happens a lot, and it is something that should be evaluated all over the country, as we consider ways to change law enforcement as we know it. (I am not saying "Defund the Police" because that is a misnomer.)
@threecents
I am not for defunding the police either, that was bad messaging, the messaging should be rethinking how we use police, using police for routine traffic stops(depending on what the person was stopped for) may not be the best way to use the police?
That’s why I’d like to know what the stop was initially for? Some routine traffic stops can be handled via the mail and or the DMV, without anyone risking their life.
Mgoose, The article literally says this was a routine traffic site, and I don't speak for other liberals, but I have no disdain for law enforcement, so check your outrage.
There is no such thing as a "routine" traffic stop thanks to Democratic Party and their disdain for Law Enforcement. Police Officer have to watch each others back all the time.
How do Democrats show their “disdain” for Law Enforcement? That’s a ridiculous statement mgoose. Please tell us how. You can’t 🤪
