Two Frederick men are in custody after being charged with murder in the death of a 17-year-old whose body was found outside a local hotel in April.
Frederick County Sheriff's Office detectives on Thursday arrested Edward Dwimoh, 18, in the death of Brunswick resident Malakai Tyrelle Cooke, police said in a news release. Dwimoh faces a charge of first-degree murder.
Also in custody for Cooke's death is 20-year-old Tyree Haynes, who's looking at charges of first- and second-degree murder and using a firearm in a felony/violent crime, police said.
Dwimoh and Haynes are being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. They were reportedly arrested without incident. Charges relating to the case were not available in online court records as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Sheriff's office deputies responded April 16 to the Country Inn and Suites in the 5500 block of Spectrum Drive in Frederick for a call of shots fired around 2 a.m. When they arrived, Cooke was dead on scene.
Dwimoh and Haynes were identified as suspects through video surveillance, witness accounts and "solid detective work," FCSO said in its release.
Cooke's family started an online fundraiser to help cover the expenses of their loved one's funeral. As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe raised just over $19,600 of its $10,000 goal.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective J. Stears at 240-674-7677 and reference case No. 21-034259.
An earlier version incorrectly identified one of the suspects in the photos.