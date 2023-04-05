St. John Church
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church is shown on East Second Street in Frederick on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office publicly released a redacted version of an investigative report detailing sex abuse allegations against more than 150 Catholic priests and church officials — including 21 with connections to Frederick County — and examining the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s response. BELOW: Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown comments about releasing the redacted report Wednesday in Baltimore.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Catholic priests and others associated with the Archdiocese of Baltimore sexually abused more than 600 children over the past 80 years, according to a damning state report released Wednesday that accused church officials of decades of cover-ups.

Among the more than 150 alleged abusers named in the report, 19 held positions in Frederick County churches and schools.

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.