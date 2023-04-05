Catholic priests and others associated with the Archdiocese of Baltimore sexually abused more than 600 children over the past 80 years, according to a damning state report released Wednesday that accused church officials of decades of cover-ups.
Among the more than 150 alleged abusers named in the report, 19 held positions in Frederick County churches and schools.
Two additional men with Frederick County connections are on the Archdiocese's list of people accused of child sexual abuse, though these men were not named in Wednesday's report.
The News-Post contacted Frederick County churches and institutions named in the report on Wednesday, but none responded or commented by deadline. Some referred the News-Post to the Archdiocese of Baltimore, whose spokesman did not respond to question by deadline.
Below is a summary of the abuse allegations against all of the priests and other Archdiocese personnel from the report who studied or practiced in Frederick County. The alleged abusers are listed in alphabetical order.
The list does not represent an exhaustive recounting of the allegations against each person. Further details can be found in the full version of the report.
Ronald Belschner
Served as a pastor at St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor in Buckeystown from 1981-1989 and St. Ignatius in Urbana from 1983-1985
In December 2017, a victim reported four incidents of sexual abuse by Belschner during Belschner’s time at a Baltimore church from 1975-1976. Another man reported sexual abuse incidents in 2020, these occurring from 1976-1979.
According to the report, Belschner left the Urbana parish in 1985 after “serious relationship problems with the community,” though there is no indication those problems were related to sexual abuse.
Belschner was listed as credibly accused by the Archdiocese in 2019, the report said.
Thomas Bevan
Studied and taught at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, served as associate pastor of St. John The Evangelist Parish in Frederick from 1974-1979
Bevan has numerous accusations of child sexual abuse stemming from incidents in the 1970s and during his time at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary.
According to the report, Bevan repeatedly invited children, including a student at St. John Evangelist Elementary School and a St. John’s altar boy, to his cabin in Emmitsburg. There, he sexually abused his victims, some multiple times, the report alleges.
The Archdiocese deemed some of the allegations against Bevan not to be credible despite corroboration of certain aspects of the accusations from people close to Bevan or the victim, and Bevan himself.
The report says that Bevan interacted with other priests accused of child abuse, including William Simms, who sometimes visited the cabin with Bevan and altar boys.
After numerous accusations in the 2000s, Bevan resigned in 2009 and ultimately entered an Alford plea to one count of child abuse in 2010 in Frederick County Circuit Court. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have enough evidence to convict. He received 18 months of home detention and five years of probation.
John Bostwick
Studied and taught at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, where he was a faculty member from 1976-1985
Two men in 1996 accused Bostwick of sexually abusing them in the 1980s when they were 10 to 14 years old.
At that time, Bostwick was with the Diocese of Richmond. After the men came forward, a bishop in the Diocese of Richmond refused to provide financial support until Bostwick received a psychological evaluation.
Then, according to the report, “in 2001 the Apostolic Signatura in Rome held that the Bishop of Richmond had improperly withheld financial support from Bostwick and awarded back pay from October 27, 1996, with interest, in addition to an ongoing requirement for financial maintenance.”
The Archdiocese of Baltimore listed Bostwick as credibly accused in 2019.
Robert Callahan
Served at St. John Parish in Frederick from 1962-1965
In 1988, a man reported Callahan for multiple incidents of sexual abuse between 1967 and 1974, but the Archdiocese did not make the mandated report to civil authorities until June 13, 2002, according to the report.
Almost 30 years later, the Archdiocese reached out to Callahan and asked for his voluntary laicization — the removal of a clergy member’s ties to the church — because Callahan was civilly married.
He was never listed as credibly accused by the Archdiocese and he died in 2019.
Brian Cox
Assisted at St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church from 1989-1995
Cox admitted to reports of abuse when confronted by the Archdiocese around 1995, then was placed on administrative leave and sent to receive psychiatric treatment in St. Louis, where he admitted to having sexual encounters with “youths,” according to the report.
He returned to Maryland afterward, despite encouragement from the Archdiocese to continue treatment, which would help him avoid facing criminal charges, the report said.
Back in Maryland, Cox stayed at Resurrection Farm, a former homeless shelter in Carroll County. During his stay, the Archdiocese sent letters to Resurrection Farm and all pastors and nearby high schools stating that Cox had no powers as a priest, the report said. He continued to receive a monthly stipend and health insurance from the Archdiocese, however.
In 2002, Cox was indicted on 12 counts of sexual abuse.
“He pled guilty to one count of sexual abuse of each victim and served nine months in prison, starting in January 2003,” according to the report.
Frederick Duke
Served at St. John the Evangelist in Frederick from 1967-1971
Duke admitted to the Archdiocese of Baltimore that he sexually abused 26 children, according to the report.
When preparing for an interview with one of Duke’s victims in 1988, the Archdiocese’s notes included language that outlined an intention to deny liability and knowledge of the instances of abuse, according to the report.
An internal memorandum also stated plans to defuse the interaction with the victim by referencing Duke’s poor health at the time. Duke made a $25,000 payment to one of his victims in a settlement that released both Duke and the Archdiocese.
Duke died in 1992 and the church did not make any announcement of the report to the public nor law enforcement until after his death.
“Frederick Duke was listed as credibly accused by the Archdiocese in 2002. The Archdiocese made the mandatory reports of abuse to authorities starting in 2002,” the report said.
Joseph Hill
Served at St. Joseph’s Church and St. Michael’s Villa in Emmitsburg
In 2003, a man reported that his sister was sexually abused by Hill when she was a teenager and that she died by suicide in 2002, according to the report.
The Archdiocese made the mandated report to authorities, but Hill has not been listed as credibly accused by the Archdiocese. He died in 1990.
William Krouse
Served at Maryland School for the Deaf in the 1970s; position unclear
In 1996, Krouse was sentenced to six 10-year prison terms for six counts of unnatural and perverted practice, according to the report.
He is accused of abusing six boys when he was a teacher and pastor at the Maryland School for the Deaf in Frederick and the St. Frances Catholic Deaf Center in Landover between 1970 and 1980, according to the report.
Krouse was listed as credibly accused by the Archdiocese of Washington in 2018 and by the Archdiocese of Baltimore in 2019, according to the report.
John Lippold
Served as auxiliary chaplain at Fort Detrick in 1962 and associate pastor at St. John the Evangelist in Frederick from 1962-1967
In 2010, a woman reported that Lippold sexually abused her beginning in 1968. The victim said she also witnessed Lippold attempting to lift the shirt of another girl she knew. The next year, the Archdiocese removed Lippold’s faculties as a priest.
In 2017, a second woman reported that she had been abused by Lippold when she was an 11-year-old student at St. John in Frederick.
“The victim stated that the abuse happened more than once and occurred at the parish,” the report said. “Lippold came to her family’s home for Sunday dinner occasionally.”
Lippold was listed as credibly accused in 2011 and died in 2017.
William McCrory
Served as pastor at St. Francis of Assisi in Brunswick from 1959-1968
A woman told the Maryland Attorney General’s office in 2019 that McCrory had abused her in the 1960s when he was assigned to St. Francis of Assisi in Brunswick. The woman had been 7 years old when the abuse began.
The victim said McCrory also had some responsibility at St. Mary’s Church in Petersville.
She never told her parents about the abuse she suffered as a girl, the report said. When she was older, the victim said, the priest bribed her to keep quiet.
“He allowed her to drive his car whenever she wanted, including to transport nuns from Frederick to Brunswick,” the report said. “McCrory also gave her little gifts.”
McCrory was never listed as credibly accused and died in 1993.
John Mountain
Served at St. Peter’s in Libertytown from 1951-1958
In 1995, a man told the Archdiocese that Mountain had sexually abused him on multiple occasions between 1941 and 1949.
Mountain was never listed as credibly accused and died in 1979.
William Simms
Studied at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, served as pastor at St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor Parish in Buckeystown from 1978-1981
Concerns about Simms date back to at least the 1950s, when a person who ran the summer camp where he had worked told a victim that Simms had been banned from the camp “for some form of sexual problem.”
Later, Simms would admit to playing strip poker with some of the campers.
Despite this, Simms was ordained as a priest in 1962 and went on to abuse multiple children in the years that followed, the report says. The earliest specific instance of abuse described in Wednesday’s report occurred in 1982, the year after Simms left his post in Buckeystown and transferred to a church near Annapolis.
During the 1980s, the Archdiocese received multiple reports that Simms had forced young boys to dress up in “sexually provocative costumes” and sexually abused them.
Multiple victims also said Simms forced them to act out sexual fantasies, often of a religious nature.
Simms was put on sick leave in 1985. The official who placed him on leave said he needed treatment to address his behavior with young boys, which the official described as “not overtly sexual and not necessarily even borderline, but at least questionable and immature.”
A doctor at the clinic where Simms was treated reported that Simms was “a fine priest” with “an excellent reputation of service to the Church” and stated that “if [Simms] could be faulted, it would be in the area of over work and not paying sufficient attention to his own relaxation and general well being.”
The doctor also said that Simms was “attracted by the innocence, gracefulness and liveliness of the pre-pubescent males in his various parish assignments,” and that Simms recalled that “on occasion he would become erotically aroused while touching children on the arms or legs and this arousal has sometimes proceeded to orgasm.”
Still, the doctor determined Simms exhibited no “erode[d] judgment or prudence.”
That same year, lawyers for the Archdiocese secured criminal immunity for Simms, which the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office signed off on.
In later decades, the Archdiocese would report further findings of abuse by Simms. It conducted interviews with more than 45 families, including “the Buckeystown boy who stayed with Fr. Simms.”
Simms also had strong connections with several other alleged abusers named in Wednesday's report.
In 1969, Simms asked for Thomas Bevan and Robert Lentz to be appointed alongside him as chaplains for the Baltimore County Police and Fire Department.
He was also a regular visitor to the Emmitsburg cabin where Bevan is accused of abusing multiple young boys.
Later, in the 1980s, Simms lived with Joseph Maskell, who abused at least 39 people during his years as a priest, the report says.
Maskell was a major part of the 2017 docu-series “The Keepers,” which covered the unsolved 1969 murder of Catherine Cesnik, a beloved nun at the Catholic High School in Baltimore where Maskell worked.
Shortly before Cesnik’s disappearance, a student at the school and a victim of Maskell’s had allegedly confided to Cesnik about Maskell’s abuse, and Cesnik had promised she would help.
The student alleges that Maskell later took her to a wooded area to see Cesnik’s decomposing body, saying, “You see what happens when you say bad things about people?”
Simms and Maskell also lived with John Carney, another alleged abuser outlined in the report and a graduate of the Mount’s seminary.
Simms was listed as credibly accused in 2002.
Jorge Antonio Velez-Lopez
Occasionally ministered to Spanish-speaking parishioners at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Frederick during the mid to late 2000s
People complained about Velez-Lopez in 2003 and 2009, the report said. The first complainant said Velez kissed and purchased sleepwear for a teenage girl. The second complainant said he had walked in on Velez-Lopez naked in bed with a teenage girl.
In 2010, Velez-Lopez impregnated a woman whom he had been sexually abusing since she was 15.
“When confronted, Velez admitted that everything the victim said was true,” the report said.
In 2020, Velez-Lopez was convicted of sex abuse of a minor and sentenced to 25 years with all but nine years suspended.
The Archdiocese of Baltimore listed Velez-Lopez as credibly accused in 2019.
Monsignor Roger K. Wooden
Served as pastor at Lady of Mount Carmel in Thurmont from 1943-1949
A woman reported in 2002 that Wooden had sexually assaulted her in the 1970s when she was a teenager.
Wooden was never listed as credibly accused and died in 1976.
***
Two people who served in Frederick County are included on the Archdiocese’s list of personnel accused of abuse, but were not included in Wednesday’s report from the attorney general. Details about the allegations against them are outlined below.
John Geinzer
Served as associate spiritual director at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary from 1980-1990
In 1995, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia received a report that Geinzer had “fondled” a 13-year-old boy in 1980, according to a 2018 report from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office.
The incident allegedly occurred the year Geinzer began serving as the associate spiritual director at the Mount’s Seminary.
The diocese deemed that allegation inconclusive. In 2014, a woman complained about Geinzer’s conduct around her 8-year-old son. Clergy members said Geinzer had been observed exhibiting concerning behavior around other young boys, according to the report.
Michael Kuhn
Served at the Youth Apostles Community House in Thurmont in 2009 and at St. John’s Catholic Prep in Frederick from 2016-2018
In 2018, an individual accused Kuhn of child sexual abuse in Virginia during the 1970s, according to the Baltimore Archdiocese website. The Diocese of Fall River, Massachusetts, found that allegation to be unfounded in 2019.
But in 2022, the Fall River Diocese listed Kuhn as a credibly accused priest after an investigation involving alleged verbal communications of an explicit sexual nature with minors.
***