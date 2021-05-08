A Jefferson man is in critical but stable condition after a stabbing Friday night.
Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies responded at about 10:30 p.m. Friday to the 4400 block of Lewis Mill Court in Jefferson, according to a news release. They encountered two male victims, one with a stab wound to the abdomen and the other with severe head injuries.
Deputies say Kyle Burdette of Brunswick — the stabbing suspect — and Cole Zittle of Jefferson, both 21, had been in a verbal argument that quickly became physical. Zittle did not use any weapons, according to the release.
Maryland State Police airlifted both men off the scene to receive medical care. As of 4 a.m. Saturday, the release said, doctors at the shock trauma center in Baltimore expected Zittle to live.
After “minor treatment,” staff at MedStar Washington Hospital released Burdette to FCSO custody, according to authorities. Deputies arrested him on first-degree assault charges and are holding him at the county’s adult detention center.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 21-041755.
