Stoney Creek Investigation
Officers search for evidence on the 5700 block of Stoney Creek Drive in Frederick on Tuesday morning. The Sheriff’s Office responded to call of a suspicious death on the block around 4:15 p.m. on Monday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

A 21-year-old Virginia woman has been identified as the victim in a Frederick County Sheriff's Office homicide investigation.

Juana Pahola Delgado Morales, of the Fairfax-Herndon area, was found by a local citizen in the 5700 block of Stoney Creek Drive Monday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies responded to a call of a suspicious death at about 4:15 p.m. Monday, then said Tuesday the case was being treated as a homicide.

Stoney Creek Drive is a little less than four miles southwest of downtown Frederick.

Authoities have no suspects, FCSO said in a Wednesday morning news release. Deputies have notified the victim's next of kin. No further information was available.

“This is a tragedy, and our investigators will work tirelessly to bring justice for this heinous crime,” Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO Criminal Investigations Section commander, said in the release. “Our heartfelt sorrow goes out to the Morales family on their loss.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident or those who may know the victim are asked to contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 22-003169. To remain anonymous and report information about this case, email FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov or call 301-600-4131.

