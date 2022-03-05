Five children and a staff member were hospitalized after an “unknown irritant” was released into the air at Ballenger Creek Middle School Friday morning, leading to an evacuation, according to school and police officials.
A call for a “strange odor” at the school, located on Ballenger Creek Pike just outside the Frederick city limit, came in at about 10:15 a.m., according to a news release published Friday afternoon by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
Frederick County Public Schools staff members began immediately evacuating the school, while emergency vehicles from the Sheriff’s Office and the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded, according to the release.
Eric Louérs-Phillips, Frederick County Public Schools director of public affairs, called the substance released in the school an “irritant,” but didn’t specify what kind. Before students and staff reentered the building around 11:30 a.m., Louérs-Phillips said an environmental assessment of the school’s air found it to be safe for reentry.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Todd Wivell said an additional seven children and one staff member were evaluated for minor symptoms on scene and refused medical transport.
Parents and guardians were initially kept away from the school until fire apparatus cleared the scene, but were later allowed to pick up their students.
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said his office is investigating the incident and emphasized that children’s safety is their “first priority.”
The investigation will include reviewing video footage from inside the middle school, according to Friday afternoon’s news release. If the Sheriff’s Office identifies one or more suspects, criminal charges will be forthcoming, according to the release.
Part of the investigation will also include whether the incident is connected to an Urbana High School evacuation that occurred Thursday, according to Wivell. A 14-year-old student is facing criminal charges for allegedly bringing bleach to Urbana High with plans of making mustard gas.
Anyone with information about the incident, the Sheriff’s Office is asking you to call (301) 600-1046 and reference case No. 22-023646.
Nothing here to be upset with. My science teacher at Glenelg High in Howard County had a gallon of strong ammonia on the table and had all of us come and take a whiff , while we laughed at each other gagging !, as well as the teacher.
There is only one entrance/exit to this school and no large parking lot nearby enough to shepard the kids out to meet parents. When fire truck and police need that entrance/exit the kids are usually in the large green space behind the school that is not accessible by auto. Keeping the children safe first, attend to the needy, then disperse the rest as they have been kept safe. In loco parentis is the guide for who has "power" when children are on school property, especially in an emergency situation. Still, it's just sad.
"Children were not permitted to leave the school and parents were not allowed near the building." So, who has the ultimate authority when it comes to children -- parents -- or the government?
Good question. Sounds like the government does in a situation like this.
Well, since the school was a potential crime scene, and potentially posed a health risk to all, it would be very unwise to allow the entry of additional people, parents or not.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Can you imagine the scenario if they had allowed parents near the scene? The first responders need space to do their work. The kids were moved to a safe space and the first responders were handling it. My kid was one of them, so I completely understand the desire to move your kid away from danger, but all of the parents swarming in to pick up their kids would have created a more dangerous and chaotic situation. Sometimes we all need to stop being Karens and let the professionals do the job they have trained for.
[thumbup][thumbup]
