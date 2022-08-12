Frederick Police Department Lt. Andrew “Stew” Alcorn never got to walk across the stage to receive his diploma.

But on Friday, nearly a year after his death, he became a college graduate.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

RIP Stew.

pwahl

An honor well-deserved for this Unsung Hero. Rest In Peace. A life well-lived and loved.

