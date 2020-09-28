Frederick's acting police chief announced he will retire at the end of next month.
Acting Chief Patrick Grossman said his last day will be Oct. 30, after 23 years on the force, according to a city press release issued late Monday. Grossman was tapped to fill in as acting chief after former Chief Ed Hargis retired in February.
Frederick Police Capt. Dwight Sommers will serve as acting chief upon Grossman’s departure, until a permanent chief is hired.
“I am proud and extremely happy for Chief Grossman. He has been a steadfast leader in the Frederick Police Department for 23 years. Since February, our community has faced challenges like no other. Chief Grossman has steered our agency through these challenging times with courage, commitment, and hard work,” Sommers said in the release.
Grossman said the department is in good hands, calling Sommers "one of the finest leaders I have ever known."
In January, when Hargis' retirement was announced, Grossman said he would be interested in pursuing becoming chief permanently. He was previously tapped to lead the department as interim chief when Thomas Ledwell stepped down in September 2014, leading up to Hargis’ appointment in July 2015.
Grossman, a Marine Corps veteran, was one of four high-ranking Frederick police commanders to apply for the chief’s position at the time, despite the fact that he did not meet the college education requirement to fill the full-time chief’s position. Grossman had since graduated from the FBI’s training academy, allowing him to meet the education requirement to be considered.
“I’m extraordinarily proud of Chief Grossman’s service to the City over the last 23 years, and especially over the last seven months through the pandemic and civic protests, our department’s reaccreditation through CALEA, and the expanded implementation of body-worn cameras,” Mayor Michael O’Connor said in a press release. “His commitment to the agency and the City has been exemplary.”
Grossman plans to pursue new personal and professional opportunities upon his departure, the press release said.
“I want to thank Mayor O’Connor for the trust and confidence invested in me to lead this agency as the Chief of Police. I am amazed each day by the steadfast commitment, dedication, and professionalism of all Department members as we collectively worked towards the accomplishment of our mission statement and serve our citizens” Grossman said in the press release.
Two weeks ago, O'Connor outlined his plan for hiring Frederick's next police chief. He said a search committee has been formed and finalists will meet with members of the community before the mayor presents his final candidate to the Board of Aldermen for approval.
More information about the city's nationwide search for a chief is available at frederickmd.gov/chiefsearch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.