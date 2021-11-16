Closing arguments are expected to begin Wednesday morning on the 16th day of a homicide trial stemming from the fatal shooting of a Frederick man last year.
Jaemari A. Anderson, 19, died after police say he was shot in the head Sept. 6, 2020, in the Waterside community of Frederick where he lived. Three men were charged with first-degree murder in his death. Brian B. Henry pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to murder, Daniel A. Flythe awaits trial and the third man is amid week four of his jury trial.
Frederick resident Jordan B. Hooks, 29, is on trial after pleading not guilty to all 10 charges he faces: first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in a felony, handgun on a person, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault, conspiracy to use a firearm in a felony and accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
After the defense rested Monday and the judge denied their motion for judgment of acquittal, attorneys spent most of Tuesday debating the specific language of jury instructions.
As 3 p.m. approached, more than 20 people including Anderson's parents filled the courtroom in anticipation of the start of closing arguments. Judge Julia A. Martz-Fisher spent roughly one hour instructing the jury, then dismissed jurors early out of concern that attorneys would not have time to make their arguments Tuesday afternoon.
Trial testimony has suggested Anderson's death came about after a conflict arose among a group of friends and acquaintances hanging out at Hooks' residence in the 8000 block of Waterview Court Sept. 6, 2020. Henry testified Anderson made a comment about being "realer" or better than others, leading to Hooks and Anderson agreeing to fight outside, ending with Flythe shooting Anderson. Henry also alluded to there being "tension" among the group before the day of the shooting.
Witness Tynoura Coleman, who has not been charged, testified to seeing Hooks grab a gun from the couch in his residence before going outside to fight. Henry said he tossed the gun out of Flythe's vehicle's window after Coleman wiped it off with a T-shirt.
Prosecutors throughout the trial have portrayed Hooks as an accomplice who took part in planning what led to Anderson's death, while the defense has stood firm on the assertion that their client is innocent.
