Frederick's aldermen approved a $19.8 million contract Thursday night to renovation the new headquarters for the Frederick Police Department at 100 E. All Saints St.

The Frederick Police Department is one step closer to moving in to a new, more spacious headquarters, with the approval of a contract to design and renovate the department's new home. 

The city's aldermen approved a $19.8 million contract with Waynesboro Construction, which has an office in Frederick, on Thursday night for the design and renovation of the department's new headquarters on East All Saints Street.

mrnatural1
"The new headquarters is expected to meet the department's space needs through 2037, Marc DeOcampo, the director of strategic planning and executive projects for the city, told the mayor and aldermen Thursday.

The department's current space is about 25,000 square feet, and requires two annex spaces, leading to separations that cause problems with efficiency, he said.

The department did a needs assessment study in 2017 that recommended a facility of a little less than 57,000 square feet. The recommendation was increased to 60,000 square feet to accommodate the department's needs over the next 30 years."

30 years would be 2052, not 2037.

2037 is just 15 years from now. Hopefully that's a typo, because 15 years is an incredibly short period of time for a project like this.

