Frederick’s aldermen would like to see more women and minorities in the Frederick Police Department, while the city’s police chief says the department is having trouble recruiting candidates from minority communities.
The portrayal of police in the media and in popular culture and a “constant negativity” about policing has made it difficult to get young minorities to apply to join police departments, including Frederick’s, Police Chief Jason Lando told the aldermen at a meeting Thursday.
Alderman Derek Shackelford asked Lando about ongoing efforts to increase diversity in the department’s ranks and command staff.
The department uses its school resource officers, its multi-cultural liaison unit and other methods to reach out to minority communities to form relationships that could lead to more members joining the force, Lando said.
“We’re trying to recruit diverse candidates, but the applications just aren’t there,” Lando said at the hearing to review the department’s priorities in Mayor Michael O’Connor’s proposed fiscal 2023 budget.
Departments across the country are seeing increased reluctance for people to enter law enforcement, Lando said.
“It’s a tough time to become a police officer. And so we want to make sure we’re doing everything possible to recruit the best and most talented officers to become members of our sworn staff,” he said.
He acknowledged that police sometimes haven’t helped their own cause. “There have been some ugly incidents, and we have to own those,” he said.
But law enforcement around the country is fighting a difficult narrative.
“When you see cities across the country, thankfully not here, but other major cities defunding police, painting all police officers with a broad brush, I understand why the applications from individuals in communities of color are just not there,” he said.
Shackelford said the suspicions of many people he talks to are based on personal experience with police, rather than media portrayals.
Recruits must complete written, oral, physical, psychological and medical examinations, as well as background and polygraph investigations that are required by the state, said Capt. Joe Hayer, who runs the department’s Special Services Bureau.
Shackelford said he’s not saying that FPD’s recruiting process isn’t fair and credible, but Black candidates have traditionally faced higher standards to prove they’re qualified for positions they get.
“I know people watching this will think, ‘He’s got something against the police department.’ No, I don’t. I have something against a broken system,” Shackelford said.
Alderman Kelly Russell, a retired Frederick officer, said it’s important for the aldermen and other officials to help recruit diverse officer candidates and make it clear that they support the police department.
Alderwoman Katie Nash said she was disappointed to hear Lando refer to defunding police.
“We all in this room know that defunding the police was never about the dollars and cents that you were talking about,” she said. “It was about the investment in mental health services. And that’s what we’re doing here,” she said.
Nash mentioned the city’s support for the department’s crisis car, a partnership with Sheppard Pratt and the county’s Division of Fire and Rescue Services to help respond to calls for people in crisis.
Lando said he was referring to the national narrative of defunding the police, not in Frederick. The movement was originally meant as a “reimagining” of law enforcement, he said.
“At no point have I ever suggested that it was this mayor or board’s intent to defund the police,” he said.
