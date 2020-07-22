County sheriff's deputies this week arrested a man who they believe committed a home invasion and armed robbery in Mount Airy late last year, according to an agency press release.
Eric Eugene Mooney, 45, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count each of home invasion, armed robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, theft between $1,500 and $25,000 and the use of a firearm in a felony crime of violence, according to Tuesday's release. The robbery occurred Oct. 9 when Mooney, wearing a mask and apparently armed with a gun, forced his way into a home in the 5300 block of Legion Drive in Mount Airy, assaulted a female occupant of the home and fled in a white pickup truck after taking a large amount of cash, the release states.
Court records made available after Mooney's arrest said Mooney allegedly presented himself as a utility worker when the female resident of the home opened the carport before rushing her and wrestling her to the ground.
After subduing the woman, Mooney carried her into the home and went to a safe in the basement that he indicated he had learned about from an acquaintance of the woman's who Mooney said "runs [their] mouth too much," according to the documents. After getting the woman to give him the combination to open the safe, Mooney apparently made reference to another burglary that had taken place at the home in July 2019, indicating he was involved in the earlier crime as well.
"How did you get the safe open from last time I was here?" Mooney reportedly asked the woman as he was going through the safe. When the woman tried to get a better look at Mooney's face — despite the fact that he had put on a mask — he showed her a gun and told her not to "do anything stupid," according to the documents.
Mooney zip-tied the woman before leaving the home, but she was able to free herself and call 911 from a house phone in the basement as Mooney took her cell phone, the documents state.
The woman was checked at the scene by emergency medical personnel but ultimately did not suffer any serious injuries as a result of the ordeal.
The sheriff's office issued video surveillance photos of the suspect and his white pickup truck shortly after the crime, but the case remained open for several months before Mooney was linked to the robbery by DNA taken from a pair of sunglasses Mooney left at the crime scene, court records indicate.
Mooney, of the 600 block of Deer Park Road in Westminster, was ordered held without bail by a district court commissioner following his arrest. A District Court judge later upheld that decision in a bail review hearing Wednesday afternoon, according to an online search of court records.
The sheriff's office was still hoping to speak with any witnesses or individuals who can provide additional information related to the case. Tips can be called in directly to Det. Bryce McGuire at 301-600-3934. Those who wish to remain anonymous were encouraged to leave tips by calling 301-600-4131.
(3) comments
Chop off his hands.
Another PhD in criminology candidate. Nice to see a lighter shade of brown in the mug shots.
[ninja]
Yeah, but arrest a Black teen for having a sandwich bag of pot, there would be a hundred comments here from the BTT(BullyTagTeam), 90 of them by bosco and CD demanding the death penalty.
