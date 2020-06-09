With protests in Frederick against racism and police brutality in their second week, both protestors and organizers are thinking about what the next phase of the movement will look like.
In the coming weeks and months, the diverse movement sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis may increasingly move more online and into conference rooms and community centers rather than on Frederick’s Square Corner and other spots on the city, leaders and protestors said at an event Tuesday night.
In Frederick, groups will probably move away from daily protests, but set up regular events to keep the energy that has been captured across the country said Tyrell Price, who helped organize Tuesday’s event on the Square Corner.
Several dozen protestors waved signs and chanted the names of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others killed by police.
Vehicles honked and drivers shouted their approval out of their windows, to the cheers of the crowds on the sidewalk.
If they do protests every day, people will eventually stop seeing them, Price said. But if they set up a few events a month, it can help keep the energy alive.
And there’s more to do than just protest, said Blair Hudnall, as she helped collect email addresses from people who had come out. She mentioned voting, petitions, and donating to funds to provide bail for people who are arrested while protesting as some other activities people could take part in.
Sabrina Smith of Brunswick, who attended Tuesday’s protest, said people can keep their energy up by continuing to watch what is going on in the world around them.
A one-day push won’t be enough, and a sustained effort is needed, she said.
A teacher in Virginia, Smith noted that she teaches her students that the more diverse any system is, the healthier it tends to be.
The same is true for society, she said.
Aje Hill, a mentor with “I Believe in Me,” a program for boys in Frederick, said movement organizers want to sit down with County Executive Jan Gardner, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, leaders from the Frederick Police Department, and others, to find better approaches to the problems that have become more visible in recent weeks.
They’re also organizing email lists, websites, and other ways to keep the momentum of the protests alive.
“The protests may stop, but the work continues,” Hill said.
Here's a thought: how about we start by doing away with the disparaging terminology of "minority". This not only applies to blacks, but also hispanic/latinos, asians ... the list goes on. It's not police terminology to begin with! How about we just change the term to "American" or "citizen". The police will still have to use some terminology to differentiate between suspect physical descriptions, but that's irrelevant.
I can tell you what it looks like and how it will end up ... a defining moment of a complete failure of corrupt ideology and a mindset to support the criminal element in society. Race is irrelevant.
Black soldiers served during The War of 1812. Later, during the American Civil War, the 55th Regiment of the Massachusetts Voluntary Infantry -- made up of black males -- joined the 54th Regiment. They fought and died together for the Union. In fact, during that time, black soldiers were promoted to ranks to take charge. During World War II, the Tuskegee Airmen were the first black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps. They flew about 15,000 missions during that time and gained notoriety for their success. Again, black men were promoted to ranks of leadership in the U.S. military
It's blatantly obvious that BLM and so-called local "leaders" of protests against racism and police brutality have no idea of American history or what their predecessors have truly accomplished .. unlike themselves. The current corrupt ideology and mindset should be abolished, and TRUE history and FACTS remembered and respected. The problem is not police brutality ... the problem is the current ideology and mindset that personal accountability and responsibility don't matter regardless of race. It's not about race ... it's about taking advantage of isolated incidents, politics and the same corrupt ideology of using it for favorable gain. Those black heroes of the War of 1812, the American Civil War and of World War II would be ASHAMED if they could see what is going on today. It's sad that racist organizations such as BLM and their kind deny such American history. In fact, they disgrace such heroic and strong American black people such as Frederick Douglass, Eugene Bullard, William Monroe Trotter and, of course, Martin Luther King, Jr.
Is it possible that these two black men from Frederick County/Frederick City are trying to make a name for themselves by taking advantage of the current climate over an isolated incident? Certainly. 15 minutes of fame, right? IT could also be that they have no idea about the TRUE history of heroic black men in American society, because they definitely don't live up to them. By the way, I'm not leaving out heroic black females from history (I know who they are); this is about two local black males trying to create a false narrative for personal gain. And it will never work.
