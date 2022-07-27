In the wake of shootings in Frederick and across the country, a local nonprofit will hold a rally Aug. 6 to speak out against violence.
The Stop the Violence Rally will take place in Frederick’s Baker Park bandshell, starting at noon, according to I Believe in Me founder and Executive Director Aje Hill.
“All across the country, we see senseless gun violence,” Hill said in an interview.
For Hill, the violence has hit close to home, too.
A few weeks ago, Hill said, he got a call early in the morning from one of I Believe in Me’s lead mentors. The mentor said two of his brothers were shot at a community gathering and taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, Hill recalled.
They were released from the hospital, Hill said, but the experience lingers.
“So for me, it was time to respond,” Hill said.
The rally will bring together community resources that touch on housing and workforce development, according to Hill. There will be panel discussions, as well, starting around 2 p.m. Churches, nonprofits and community leaders will participate. Hill said they want to focus on solutions.
Speakers scheduled to appear beginning at 5 p.m. include two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom, Ray Leonard Jr. (the son of legendary boxer Sugar Ray Leonard_ national gang specialist Shanduke McPhatter, and Tracey L. Pinkard, who co-founded Gowanus Houses Arts Collective in New York City to connect youths to art.
Jerk N’ Jive will provide food and Benefactor Events will DJ.
Hill hopes families will bring their children to enjoy moon bounces and face painting. The event is free to attend.
Hill said the event aims to raise awareness and bring healing. He fears that if the community does not respond to gun violence, it will lead to tragedy.
“We need to speak up rather than keep quiet about an issue that’s right in our neighborhood,” Hill said.
Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller
