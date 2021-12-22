Police are searching for suspects who reportedly held a Ballenger Creek man at gunpoint during a home burglary Tuesday.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9000 block of Allington Manor Circle West in Kingsbrook at about 11 p.m., according to a police news release. The victim told police several masked males entered his home, some of them carrying handguns, and “held him at gunpoint in the kitchen while other suspects rummaged through the upstairs,” the release reads.
The burglars reportedly stole several watches and pairs of shoes, plus about $100 in cash. The total value of stolen property is estimated to be $2,500, police say.
The suspects fled in a white passenger vehicle, according to the release. No further information on the suspects was available.
Anyone with information that can help police identify the suspects is asked to call FCSO Detective Crane at 301-600-3733 and reference case No. 21-131513. People can also report tips anonymously by emailing FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov.
Horrific. This is horrible.
Seems to be a high amount of crime in this area. WHAT IS TRUMPKINS AND HIS FCSO DOING TO ADDRESS THIS? Continue with deputies sitting on I-70 and in the median at the beginning of 340, and across from the Sheetz on 355? All those areas are state highways. That’s MSP territory. How bout we let MSP handle their own territory andrew the FCSO build a big presence in the high crime areas like Ballanger?
Multiple subjects with handguns. Sounds like a gang to me. Hay Trumpkins, do you care to explain how your promise to “go after the gangs” is working out??
