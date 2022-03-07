A public works employee was hit in the head with a BB gun projectile Monday, and police are searching for the culprit.
The Frederick Police Department responded to the 400 block of Willow Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. to find a person, later identified as a city employee, shot by a BB gun, according to a police news release. The employee was raking asphalt when they were struck in the head, city spokesman Allen Etzler said.
The employee was treated for a non-life threatening injury on scene, police said, and declined transportation to a medical facility. Police say the investigation is open and active.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Gerand at dgerand@frederickmdpolice.org. To leave information anonymously, call the FPD’s tip line at 301-600-TIPS(8477), email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or text 240-674-TIPS(8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.