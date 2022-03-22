The sheriff’s deputy who returned fire against a suspect who reportedly shot at him Friday did not wear a body camera, however, a deputy providing backup did, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said Tuesday.
The sheriff said the footage captured audio of the gunshots and what the deputy who fired them said to the suspect afterward.
Lookman-Khalil Abolajo Bello, 28, of Hagerstown, reportedly fired upon Deputy 1st Class Christian Lucente following a vehicle pursuit and foot chase that ended in the area of the 6900 block of Rooks Court around 2:50 a.m. Friday. The deputy was not injured, but returned fire and struck Bello. Bello was released from the hospital later that day, according to FCSO.
Bello was charged with first- and second-degree assault, using a firearm in a felony/violent crime, possessing a firearm with a prior conviction and illegal possession of ammunition, online court records said. A District Court judge ordered him held without bail Monday afternoon.
During a community event Tuesday morning, the sheriff told a News-Post reporter there was body camera footage from Friday’s incident. In a follow-up interview, he said the video was captured by Deputy 1st Class Jessica Dixon, who arrived at the scene just moments after Lucente, according to charging documents.
Dixon heard approximately seven gunshots to her left after losing sight of Lucente, charging documents read. Dixon followed and found Bello on the ground in a parking lot in front of an apartment complex with a handgun lying about 3 feet away from him, according to the documents. Lucente handcuffed Bello as Dixon provided cover and the deputies provided first-aid until emergency medical services personnel arrived.
Lucente did not wear a body camera during the incident, Jenkins said at a news conference the day of the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office recently began implementing body cameras in shifts as part of a pilot program. At the time of the news conference Friday, Jenkins said he knew some responding deputies had worn body cameras, but he was not sure who, as the investigation was still in its early stages.
Jenkins told the News-Post Tuesday afternoon he would have no issue releasing the footage. He expressed confidence in the officers’ actions and said the footage would give the public a “true and accurate picture.”
“I don’t have a problem releasing it,” he said. “I think it can help the public understand …” what occurred.
However, after consulting with Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Charlie Smith, whose office is investigating the shooting, the sheriff said the footage will not be released at this time.
“My decision is based on the fact that it has not yet been reviewed by prosecutors for evidentiary value in the ongoing investigation or prosecution of the defendant on the criminal charges,” Jenkins wrote in an email.
Smith in an interview said his office is “ethically prohibited” from releasing footage before trial, as it could unduly prejudice the defendant.
According to the sheriff, Dixon’s body camera footage recorded the audio of the shots fired as she made her way to the scene, but did not capture video of the shooting. Jenkins said the footage shows Lucente giving commands to Bello.
“At some point as he [Lucente] approached the man he said, ‘Man, why’d you make me shoot you,’ ” Jenkins said, clarifying that these may not have been the exact words Lucente used, but something along those lines.
The footage also captured Lucente’s communications to 9-1-1 as the incident unfolded, according to the sheriff.
Jenkins told the News-Post he had intended to release the body camera footage at some point. The News-Post sent a public information request to the Sheriff’s Office for the footage Tuesday, but the request was promptly denied.
Anyone reading this story from a laptop? (or real computer).
So many use their phones. My laptop is showing too much personal detail in the photo of Trumpkins. Use a computer, you'll see what I'm talking about.
Despite the excuses, when the police think they are fully in the right from start to finish, they manage to release the body camera tapes pretty quickly. The longer it takes them the more likely there is something on them that reflects poorly on the department.
Agreed…
Sheriff Jenkins is looking a little old and tired. It gets worse, I know.
When I’m Sheriff I promise to always look youthful and motivated
And the activity of the gang saggers continues. So sad, seems the gangs are winning.
Was this incident gang related, llumbum? Where did you get that information?
