A large number of police and volunteer search and rescue K-9 teams were in Gambrill Park and the Frederick Watershed on March 2. The search for a missing teen included officials from Frederick Police Department, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police and Department of Homeland Security.

Limber Lopez Funez

Fifteen-year-old Limber Lopez Funez, who was reported missing in late February. Five men have been charged with first-degree murder related to his case, police said.

Five men have been charged with first-degree murder after investigators discovered the body of missing 15-year-old, Limber Lopez Funez, the Frederick Police Department announced Wednesday morning.

Lopez Funez's remains were discovered April 24 in an area close to Gambrill State Park, Samantha Long, an FPD spokesperson, said in a phone interview Wednesday.

Body of missing 15-year-old found