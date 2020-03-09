Frederick police charged a man with burglary, destruction of property and other offenses after he barricaded himself inside a home early Sunday, according to a news release.
Thomas Andrew Zinn, 50, was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center after police were called to the 300 block of Locust Street at about 4:45 a.m. Sunday for a reported burglary, according to charging documents. The homeowner, who was not home at the time, told police that they had spotted a person wearing dark clothes and a mask inside their house through a video surveillance system set up there, the documents state. Zinn barricaded himself in the residence when he exited the home and saw police arriving, according to the documents and a department press release issued Sunday.
Zinn refused to leave the house, ignoring commands to surrender for about two hours until the department’s Special Response Team was given clearance to use “chemical agents” to force Zinn to leave the building, the release states.
Police recovered several pieces of the homeowner’s jewelry in a backpack belonging to Zinn and also discovered that Zinn had been cutting away pieces of drywall in the home in an attempt to tunnel his way out of the house and into a space underneath the front porch, charging documents state. Officers also learned that Zinn was violating a protective order by entering the home.
In addition to violation of a protective order, Zinn was also charged with first- and third-degree burglary, two counts of fourth-degree burglary, failing to obey a reasonable order of a law enforcement officer, malicious destruction of property and theft, court records indicate. He remained held without bail in the county jail as of Monday afternoon after a bail review hearing in District Court.
(1) comment
This is unbelievable. Extremely frightening for the owners.
And he looks familiar. Has he made the FNP before?
