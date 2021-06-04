City Speed Enforcement (copy)
In its first month, a new initiative has led to more than 200 complaints of speeding around the city of Frederick. 

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

A new program introduced by the city of Frederick to increase traffic safety and crack down on speeding has received more than 200 online complaints in its first month, according to the city.

The city said the Frederick Police Department has reviewed all the complaints along with the Division of Public Works.

Police have made 142 traffic stops, made numerous arrests for license violations and put up seven speed signs because of the complaints.

They've also shared nearly 20 complaints with the city's engineers for review and discussion of potential fixes to problem areas.

To notify the city about traffic complaints or safety concerns on city roadways, go to frederickmd.gov/trafficconcern.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

