A Montgomery County man shot and killed two people outside a home near Mount Airy before killing himself back at his residence on Thursday, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.
Neither the suspect nor the two victims was being identified as of Thursday afternoon, but Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees said detectives believe there was some kind of relationship between the suspect and one of the victims, a woman, who was killed in the 7900 block of Bennett Branch Road. The shooting happened at around 3 p.m. and the first Carroll County units arrived a short time later to find a man barely clinging to life and suffering multiple gunshots wounds, as well as the female victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, in the 7900 block of Bennett Branch Road, DeWees said.
"At the time they encountered [the male victim] he was alive, they started CPR, they were able to get medics here quickly [and] those medics transported that individual to a staging area just ... north of this location at the Mount Airy Carnival grounds," DeWees said, addressing reporters at the scene. "Trooper 3 from the Maryland State Police was here to transport the subject to University of Maryland [but] before they could do that transport, that individual died."
DeWees said the suspect, who had fled the scene driving toward Montgomery County, was identified thanks to interviews with several witnesses at the scene and attempts were made to reach the man on the phone.
A Carroll County Sheriff's Office detective was able to get the man on the phone and spoke with him briefly while Carroll County units advised Montgomery County police of the man's address in Gaithersburg, DeWees said.
“One of my deputies was able to speak with him for a brief period of time, he was at [his] residence there [in Gaithersburg],” DeWees said. “We know that Montgomery County made it out to the residence, had contact with him, and then at some point he took his [own] life.”
Capt. Tom Jordan, a Montgomery County Police Department spokesman: "While we were responding to look for the individual, he exited the residence and ended his life before the police could even confront him."
Carroll County sheriff's deputies said there were as many as three children ranging in ages from 2 to 8 who were inside the home at 7902 Bennett Branch Road, all of whom were safe.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available, DeWees said.
(7) comments
This is so sad. Please leave your whining about medical insurance to yourself. Can you really be an educator? I seriously doubt it.
Very sad story. But at least it had a happy ending.
You’re an idiot
Too bad he offed two others first.
Many mentally fragile people are at their breaking point in the pandemic
Yes. Mothers are yelling, screaming and threatening their kids more than ever. More every day. Punishing them for being kids. But it could be worse. Think of all the Republicans who are stuck with junk health insurance now. They bought junk insurance instead of Obamacare-qualified insurance after Republicans allowed the junk to be sold again. They're just one itsy bitsy sub-microscopic particle away from bankruptcy. Kind of poetic, ain't it?
Why are republicans going to go bankrupt by buying junk insurance?! Honestly curious
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.