A police pursuit of a reportedly stolen vehicle ended in a car accident early Saturday, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
Around 1:20 a.m., deputies from the sheriff’s office tried to stop a 2008 silver Kia Sorento, which was reported stolen earlier in the week, according to authorities.
The chase began on Monocacy Boulevard and ended on Sebastian Boulevard, where the person driving the car reportedly lost control and ran into a tree. One passenger stayed on the scene and gave himself up, while another passenger and the driver ran away.
Deputies and the FCSO K9 Unit were able to find the driver, but the other passenger escaped.
“FCSO deputies are still conducting a full investigation and multiple charges including theft of a vehicle, theft over $1,500, resisting arrest, and numerous traffic citations are pending for the driver,” a sheriff's office news release stated Saturday night.
Deputies were still collecting evidence for the case Sunday afternoon and planned to eventually file the appropriate charges, according to spokesman Todd Wivell.
The passenger who stayed at the scene of the crash was a juvenile and was released to his mother.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact FCSO at 301-600-1046.
