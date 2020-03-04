The Frederick Police Department will be getting a new headquarters, although its location remains an open question.
The city's aldermen held a closed session with Mayor Michael O'Connor on Wednesday afternoon to discuss possible alternative locations to a proposed site on New Design Road, the former home of the Trinity School.
The Trinity School site is still being considered, O'Connor said, but since the last workshop on the matter, other opportunities have presented themselves. He declined to say how many other sites were under consideration.
The department currently operates in 25,784 square feet of space, primarily from the 16,334-square-foot space in the same building as the county courthouse downtown. The city rents that space downtown from the county for about $259,539 a year, according to the department’s 2020 budget report.
At the first presentation of a plan to relocate at a public hearing in August 2017, then-Police Chief Ed Hargis told city aldermen that the space was already too small for the increased size of the agency, which has had to keep pace with the increasing city population over the years. Hargis also mentioned the negative impact of the building’s age, presenting a slideshow of leaky ceilings and other problems.
An initial assessment by the Roanoke, Virginia-based firm Clark Nexson put a $17.2 million estimate on the cost of a new, 59,140-square-foot space, but the cost has since ballooned from just over $31 million to more than $36.5 million by early 2019 due to increased construction costs. Construction costs estimates have gone from roughly $290 per square foot to $400 per square foot, according to the city's 2020 capital improvements plan.
Another factor is the potential cost if the city opts to build the new facility on property not already owned by the city, which would increase the price further by adding acquisition costs. The aldermen reviewed seven sites identified by Dewberry Architects as ideal locations for the project, but even then concerns were voiced over the conditions that the firm used to select those sites.
In anticipation of the costs, the capital improvements plan approved for fiscal 2020 included $2.5 million toward the project with an eye to invest an additional $16 million in fiscal 2021.
At a September workshop, aldermen Derek Shackelford, Roger Wilson and Ben MacShane indicated they could support using the Trinity School site.
Alderwoman Kelly Russell felt the site was too remote, while Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak asked why they would put the headquarters on the southern side of the city while much of the city's growth is happening on its north side.
