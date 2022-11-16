Solar panels
A solar canopy is shown at a Frederick County government facility on Dr. Bourne Way in Frederick on Wednesday. The city of Frederick is considering adding solar canopies to its new police headquarters on East All Saints Street.

The Frederick Police Department might add canopies with solar panels to the parking lot behind its future headquarters, in a move that could offset much of the building's daytime power usage.

Adding the canopies to the main parking lot of the building at 100 E. All Saints St. would help with energy costs and help protect the department's fleet from snow and ice, Director of Strategic Planning and Executive Projects Marc DeOcampo told the mayor and aldermen at a workshop Wednesday.

