The Frederick Police Department might add canopies with solar panels to the parking lot behind its future headquarters, in a move that could offset much of the building's daytime power usage.
Adding the canopies to the main parking lot of the building at 100 E. All Saints St. would help with energy costs and help protect the department's fleet from snow and ice, Director of Strategic Planning and Executive Projects Marc DeOcampo told the mayor and aldermen at a workshop Wednesday.
Adding the canopies to cover 50% of the parking lot would add $1.68 million to the $19.81 million cost of the project.
DeOcampo said there were five other qualified requests for proposals to build the canopies, ranging from $5.1 million to $925,000.
Alderman Ben MacShane asked how much money the electricity generated by the solar panels would be worth.
The city can't know until work on the building is done, so it can figure out how much of the energy the building will use, said Jenny Willoughby, the city's sustainability manager.
MacShane said he's excited about the project and hopes that looking to add solar will become a standard part of city projects.
But he'll need to see the financial breakdown of the project before he votes to add $1.6 million to a project that's already almost $20 million, he said.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak asked why only 50% of the lot would be covered, rather than all of it.
A stormwater management facility under the lot can't be disturbed, DeOcampo said.
Asked by Kuzemchak why the city wouldn't put the panels on the building's roof, DeOcampo said HVAC and other equipment on the roof would limit the space available for the panels.
Alderman Kelly Russell asked about the possibility of adding an environmentally friendly “green” roof to the building in addition to having solar panels.
DeOcampo said the city is looking at adding that element to the building's design.
Adding the photovoltaic system on the parking lot canopies would provide energy to help offset the building's energy usage, or provide energy for sale through its connection to the main power grid, according to a staff report DeOcampo prepared for Wednesday's workshop.
A canopy like the one expected could produce between 250,000 and 300,000 kilowatt hours per year.
The decision on whether to include the canopies should be made as soon as possible, since they would affect the design of the building's electrical system, the report said.
