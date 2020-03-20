Frederick police were investigating a robbery of a convenience store on the Golden Mile that ended in a stabbing Thursday night.
A man wearing a mask and wielding a knife entered the 7-Eleven at 1042 W. Patrick St. at about 9:20 p.m. Thursday and approached the counter, according to Lt. Kirk Henneberry, commander of the Frederick Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division. Rather than remaining opposite the counter from the clerk, the man walked around to the cashier and confronted him, resulting in what Henneberry described as a brief scuffle between the robber and the clerk.
The clerk called 911 as soon as the robber had left. He reported that he had just been robbed.
"He then told us that he had actually suffered a few injuries," Henneberry said.
Officers and emergency medical personnel arrived a short time later to find the clerk with a cut to his left elbow and a puncture or stab wound to his left side, Henneberry said. The clerk was rushed to a hospital for treatment, and his injuries were not deemed life-threatening, the lieutenant said.
Further investigation by detectives and crime scene technicians revealed the robber ran to a parking lot adjacent to the 7-Eleven, got into a vehicle and fled. Henneberry said the department was not releasing details regarding the vehicle Friday morning. He did say that the robber appeared to be about 5 feet 8 inches tall.
As of Friday, police were seeking tips from anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who otherwise have information they can provide about the robbery.
"There were a few customers that were in the store immediately beforehand, so we definitely are interested if any of them saw anything and we’d appreciate them giving us a call," Henneberry said.
Tips can be called in to Detective Anthony McPeak directly at 240-578-6584. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the department by voic email at 301-600-8477 (TIPS) or by text to 240-674-8477 (TIPS). Anonymous tips can also be sent via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
(2) comments
“same as it ever was” -The cars
That place seems to get hit quite a bit. Speedy recovery to the clerk and rock on to the FCP.
