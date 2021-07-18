A Maryland man is dead after a wrong-way driver struck his car on westbound U.S. 340 early Sunday, according to the Maryland State Police.
Troopers responded to the vehicle collision just west of St. Marks Road around 4:40 a.m. Preliminary investigation reportedly found a black Nissan Altima was traveling the wrong way on westbound U.S. 340. The eastbound, wrong-way driver struck a red Ford Focus traveling westbound.
The driver of the Nissan, identified as 24-year-old Tiara Marie Sprinkel of Virginia, was transported to a shock trauma center in Baltimore with non-life threatening injuries.
The operator of the Ford Focus, identified as 55-year-old Brett Lee Warner of Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say alcohol is believed to a be a contributing factor in the crash. The roadway was closed for approximately four hours.
(1) comment
:(
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.