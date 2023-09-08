The organization, CALEA, requires agencies to have an open comment portal for at least 60 days, according to Dana Kelly, the department’s manager of records, property and agency accreditation.
The Frederick Police Department’s comment form will be open “continuously,” Kelly wrote in an email.
CALEA, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, was founded in 1979 and provides and maintains standards for police agencies to follow, among other things, Kelly wrote.
Obtaining CALEA certification is “considered a mark of professional excellence for public safety agencies,” Kelly wrote.
CALEA evaluates agencies related to standards on topics such as use of force and officers’ proficiency in firearms, Tom Kulhawik, a regional program manager at CALEA, said in a phone interview.
Public safety agencies are reviewed remotely each year and on site every four years, Kulhawik said.
This year, the Frederick Police Department is undergoing its on-site review from Nov. 13 to 15, the department said in a press release.
