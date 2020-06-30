Three historic monuments at Mount Olivet Cemetery on South Market Street in Frederick were defaced overnight.
Cemetery superintendent Ronald Pearcey said a life-sized statue placed in 1880 of an unknown Confederate solider was toppled from its base and shattered. He said it is likely not able to be repaired. Paint was also poured over the stone.
Pearcey noted the area of the cemetery where more than 400 Confederate soldiers are buried was untouched as of about 8 p.m. Monday. The damage was discovered early Tuesday by bicyclists riding in the cemetery. Frederick Police responded and collected evidence and information.
The two other monuments are also markers for the area where the soldiers are buried but those were damaged with bright red paint.
Frederick’s Barbara Fritchie and Francis Scott Key are among the notable names buried at the cemetery.
All better now? Now let the dead (Union and Confederate) rest in peace.
Surely acts like this will end the racial divide in the country.
Bunch of dillweeds. That’s private property.
I’m glad they tore it down. You want history? Read a book.
This is not a statue in a public square or public building sniper. This is someone's grave marker in a private cemetery. Would you also approve of grave robbing? If you are that ignorant of US history, I suggest that YOU read a book. Most of the soldiers fighting for the Confederacy did not own slaves, nor had anything to do with slavery. Historian and author Shelby Foote stated it best in Ken Burns PBS documentary "The Civil War" when he said "You have to understand that the raggedy Confederate soldier who owned no slaves and probably couldn't even read the Constitution, let alone understand it, when he was captured by Union soldiers and asked, 'What are you fighting for?' replied, 'I'm fighting because you're down here." Their State (equivalent to what we now consider country) ordered them to fight. They had no choice. To despoil someone's grave is absolutely disgusting. I hope the perpetrator is caught soon.
The books are next.
The righteous cowards only show up at night.
Like the klan?
The cowards were the ones who tried to glorify their lost cause of racism by erecting the majority of them decades later as an attempt to keep intimidation and repression going. It may not apply to all of them, but a hell of a lot of them.
Um, greg...it was a grave marker for an unknown Confederate soldier. Read the story.
Childishness, destroying things. Try behaving like an adult.
Tell that to the orange idiot in the oval office.
What is wrong with the thinking of our local police. Don't you realize this is going to happen. So why no extra security. We can't destroy our history we need to study it.
So your saying we need MORE police presence.
Not a fan of defacing statues, but I understand the frustration. Baltimore had a plethora of Confederate statues, most have been removed, without destruction. 155 years after the confederate states were destroyed and surrendered. The lost cause, we still memorialize, celebrate their cause as heroes. Do you still want to concede? A Confederate nation? It’s time to remove those statues. They are insulting, acknowledgments of the lost cause, racist superiority over others. Yes, It’s part of our National experience . They should be preserved, placed in historical parks, telling the story and their stories.
They are tributes to the confederate cause, Rebels against our nation for the preservation of slavery, racism as an immoral economic condition , and then they were memorialized, all over the county, the state and states, and the whole country. Do you want the police focused on statues of heroes of the antebellum rather then serving the living? I would rather local, states and the national governments debate whether these statues represent our values today? As national heroes?
They clearly have their place in history but not as national heroes. They seceded.
What good does this vandalism do? The Confederate.soldiers have been dead about 160 years. Destroying statues is not going to improve the situation. Let them rest in peace.
The temper tantrum continues . . . . .
"Pearcey noted the area of the cemetery where more than 400 Confederate soldiers are buried was untouched..." It was not necessary to mention what has not happened...
Why not?
Think about it vodalone. These cowards now have new targets and graves to despoil. Not cool.
