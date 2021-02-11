Fresh from the police academy, 12 new deputies started their careers with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office this week.
The class started their training at the Washington County Police Academy July 20 and graduated Feb. 5, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
“With all of the training they received, from the academy and in-house training we conducted, these 12 team members will be the best and most trained deputies we’ve put out on the road and we are excited to see the end results,” Lt. Jeff Null, FCSO support services commander, said in the news release.
Their training will continue, but their education thus far includes: Fourth Amendment issues relating to search and seizure, de-escalation, how to recognize and work with people who have intellectual developmental disabilities, responding to a mental health crisis, officer safety, firearms training, use of force, handcuffing, defensive tactics, emergency vehicle operations, Maryland criminal and vehicle law, and plenty of physical training. In order to graduate, the recruits had to pass written and physical tests and go through scenarios.
The new deputies are: Abby Berisford; Cassy Boettcher; Camden Cregger; Logan Doolittle; Crystal Hall; Chase Hoffman; Andrew Laign; William Leith; Kevin Lewis; Dillin Pizzi; Amanda Read; and Herbert Testerman.
The deputies have been allotted patrol vehicles, received their equipment and were sworn in. Next, they will begin field training and undergo a probationary period, which can last up to 18 months.
“I want to congratulate this fine group of men and women who have selected a career in law enforcement during these challenging times,” Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in the release. “We are looking for good things from these recruits as they move forward through their field training and begin their careers serving the citizens of Frederick County. My expectation is that they will all do very well.”
