Two people were injured in a vehicle collision outside New Market Wednesday afternoon, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
Woodville Road between Jesse Smith Road and Md. 144 was closed due to a serious vehicle incident as of 5 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
One person was flown to an area shock trauma center, while another was taken by ground to Frederick Health Hospital, according to FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell and Division of Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services spokeswoman Sarah Campbell.
This is a News-Post alert. Check back for updates.
