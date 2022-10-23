FPD Interceptor

One of the Ford Police Interceptor cruisers purchased in 2015 by the Frederick Police Department.

 Staff photo by Graham Cullen

Frederick Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left three people with non-life threatening injuries Sunday.

Officers responded to the 100 block of North Market Street at about 2:20 a.m., a news release said. They found three injured people, who were taken to area hospitals. 

(1) comment

dremsberg

Is downtown Frederick no longer safe? Seems these are regular occurrences of violent crime. What’s going on?

