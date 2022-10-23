Frederick Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left three people with non-life threatening injuries Sunday.
Officers responded to the 100 block of North Market Street at about 2:20 a.m., a news release said. They found three injured people, who were taken to area hospitals.
The initial investigation has led police to believe the incident was targeted and not random, according to the release. Police believe there was an altercation among those involved prior to the stabbing, FPD spokesman Allen Etzler said in a text message Sunday.
There were no arrests as of about 5 p.m. Sunday, he said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact FPD's non-emergency number at 301-600-2102. To remain anonymous, leave a voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text 240-674-TIPS (8477), or email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland by visiting metrocrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip/. Tips leading to an arrest or criminal charges can result in a cash reward.
Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller
(1) comment
Is downtown Frederick no longer safe? Seems these are regular occurrences of violent crime. What’s going on?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.