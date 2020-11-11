Three people, including one first responder, remained hospitalized Wednesday morning after two motorcycles crashed in the 12900 block of Stottlemyer Road in Wolfsville Tuesday night.
Four motorcycles were southbound on Stottlemyer Road when one rear-ended another at about 4:30 p.m., Frederick County Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday. The struck motorcyclist maintained control, but the other motorcycle, operated by Annapolis resident Stephen Thomas Wolfrey, 55, crashed in the middle of the road, authorities said. Wolfrey suffered life-threatening injuries and remains at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
While Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services (DFRS) and other motorists helped Wolfrey, a northbound motorcycle approached on Stottlemyer Road and struck a fire engine, according to the FCSO. The driver, Smithsburg resident Wyatt Walker Lewis, 19, was reportedly thrown from the motorcycle. Lewis's motorcycle slid and struck Wolfrey, three DFRS personnel and two bystanders who were assisting first responders, police said. Lewis suffered serious injuries and remains at University of Maryland Shock Trauma.
One DFRS member is at Shock Trauma and is in stable condition, while the second member was released from Meritus Medical Center and is at home recovering, authorities said. The third DFRS member and two bystanders refused treatment. The identities of the the DFRS members and bystanders will not be released to maintain their privacy, according to authorities.
The sheriff's office crash reconstruction team investigated late into the night Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy 1st Class Anthony Reggio at 301-600-1046.
(3) comments
The pandemic is escalating to record high numbers each and every day, and here is public servant Tom Coe at a podium without his face covered.
Tom: jeff Eyler does NOT want your germs. Tom: Jeff’s Family does not want your germs.
Very unprofessional.
Very selfish.
Very ignorant. This qualifies for the fool of the year award.
Tom - people all over the world stand at podiums and speak tonthe punlic with their faces covered.
Man up mask up.
Maybe you should contact him directly to tell him cover his face, Plumbum. Here you go:
Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services: 301-600-1536
Tom Coe: tcoe@frederickcountymd.gov
I'm sure he'd love to hear from you.
What a bunch of dumb schitts
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.