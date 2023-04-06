A federal grand jury indicted Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, 66, of Thurmont, and Robert Justin Krop, 36, of Frederick on Wednesday on charges of conspiring and making false statements to illegally acquire machine guns.
The Frederick News-Post consulted a firearms attorney and reviewed firearms laws to more closely examine the charges against Jenkins and Krop.
How is a machine gun defined?
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives defines a machine gun as any weapon that shoots, is designed to shoot or can be restored to shoot more than one shot automatically with one pull of a trigger without manual reloading.
What are Jenkins and Krop charged with?
Jenkins and Krop were indicted on five counts — conspiracy to interfere with government functions and to violate federal law regulating machine guns; making false statements during the purchase of firearms; making false statements in records maintained by a federal firearms licensee; and two counts of making false statements to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Krop is also charged with one count of unlawful possession of a machine gun. According to the indictment, Krop illegally possessed seven machine guns.
What did Jenkins and Krop allegedly do?
Jenkins is accused of signing letters that helped Krop obtain machine guns to rent out to the public at his indoor shooting range, The Machine Gun Nest. The letters said the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office wanted a demonstration of the guns, which the indictment says is false.
The indictment says that five times from 2015 to 2022, Krop drafted letters for Jenkins to sign on Frederick County Sheriff’s Office letterhead requesting demonstrations of different machine guns for potential future purchase for the sheriff’s office.
The indictment also alleges that the law letters said the machine guns were “particularly suitable” for day-to-day patrol and special operations, when at least one — an M249 SAW, a belt-fed machine gun used for combat only — was not.
A March 2022 letter that Jenkins signed falsely stated that six Sig Sauer 556 machine guns that the Havre de Grace Police Department in Harford County owned would be transferred to The Machine Gun Nest, the indictment says. It was accompanied by an application to transfer one of those guns.
Did the Havre de Grace Police Department agree to transfer the guns?
The Havre de Grace Police Department said it still has the guns.
In a statement sent to the News-Post, Sgt. Daniel Petz wrote that the department “sought approval through the ATF to legally transfer the firearms through an authorized transaction as part of the standard inventory replacement process,” since parts for that model aren’t made anymore.
“During this process, Havre de Grace Police Department was contacted by the ATF and subsequently advised to await further information as the application to process the transfer of the firearms was under further review,” Petz wrote.
Why are the actions described in the indictment illegal?
Federal law generally prohibits possession, transfer or importation of machine guns imported or manufactured after May 1986.
There is an exemption for machine guns to be transferred to a licensed dealer if the firearms are a sample for a demonstration for law enforcement agencies considering purchasing them, the indictment says.
Under the machine gun ban exception, a licensed dealer must put in an application that includes a “law letter,” that a government entity writes, expressing a need for a specific model of machine gun, or interest in seeing a demonstration.
This letter must be written on the government entity’s letterhead, according to an open letter from the ATF on machine gun dealer sales.
The law letter must outline how a specific machine gun model is “suitable” for use by that government agency, the ATF’s letter says.
Licensees cannot use law letters to “enhance a personal collection or inventory of [machine guns] ...”, the ATF’s letter says. Licensees may not use fraudulent letters to get around restrictions.
Examples of fraudulent letters include submitting a law letter without the government entity’s knowledge or submitting a law letter in which the licensee knows the government has no interest in the requested machine gun.
The letters that Krop and Jenkins sent are alleged to be fraudulent, with Krop drafting the letters for Jenkins to sign and because Jenkins and Krop knew there wouldn’t be demonstrations, according to the indictment.
After a licensed dealer obtains a machine gun through the application and law letter, are they required to hold a demonstration for law enforcement?
Chris Thomas, an attorney with Mark Barnes & Associates in Washington, D.C., who specializes in firearms law, said in an interview that the ATF does not have a written requirement for a demonstration, but a licensee should conduct one.
“I tell our clients, you better conduct a demonstration, you better record it. It’s just the best business practice,” he said.
Can a licensee keep the machine guns after a demonstration?
After the demonstration is complete, a licensee can have a machine gun for lawful purposes, which includes using the machine gun on the premises or renting them on-site, Thomas said.
How did Krop and Jenkins benefit from this alleged arrangement?
Krop profited by renting out the machine guns at his business, the indictment says. In 2018 and 2019, his business made over $100,000 by renting out machine guns.
The indictment says The Machine Gun Nest “offered political support to Jenkins in recognition of his support” for the business. The indictment does not specify what the political support was.
so why didn't they just demonstrate the machine guns? what am I missing? oh because if they had demonstrated the machine guns, the feds would know what machine guns the rental place had because there would be an official record? so they just decided to skip the demonstration part and go right to the illegally renting part....? these two were not what you would call thinkers...oh and who actually purchased these machine guns...it was us the taxpayers right? or did the Machine Gun Nest reimburse us?
how did the feds figure out that the machine guns hadn't been demonstrated? how did they know they were missing some paperwork? so basically the feds thought the machine guns were still in law enforcements hands and did not know the machine guns were being rented out illegally?
is this what you call being a responsible gun owner?
If they had done the demonstration for the FCSO, as stated in the law letter, I don't think there would have been a problem. The MGN purchased the weapons, not the taxpayers. The MGN used the "law letter" to purchase the guns, otherwise the MGN couldn't have gotten the guns to rent out. Somebody, who knew the law letter was bogus, dimed out the Sheriff and/or Krop. It would have been so easy for MGN to demo the guns and document it. They cut corners and are now looking at their lives going down the drain.
