Machine Gun Nest
The Machine Gun Nest shooting range is shown Wednesday afternoon.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

A federal grand jury indicted Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, 66, of Thurmont, and Robert Justin Krop, 36, of Frederick on Wednesday on charges of conspiring and making false statements to illegally acquire machine guns.

The Frederick News-Post consulted a firearms attorney and reviewed firearms laws to more closely examine the charges against Jenkins and Krop.

Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

so why didn't they just demonstrate the machine guns? what am I missing? oh because if they had demonstrated the machine guns, the feds would know what machine guns the rental place had because there would be an official record? so they just decided to skip the demonstration part and go right to the illegally renting part....? these two were not what you would call thinkers...oh and who actually purchased these machine guns...it was us the taxpayers right? or did the Machine Gun Nest reimburse us?

how did the feds figure out that the machine guns hadn't been demonstrated? how did they know they were missing some paperwork? so basically the feds thought the machine guns were still in law enforcements hands and did not know the machine guns were being rented out illegally?

is this what you call being a responsible gun owner?

saogirl52
saogirl52

If they had done the demonstration for the FCSO, as stated in the law letter, I don't think there would have been a problem. The MGN purchased the weapons, not the taxpayers. The MGN used the "law letter" to purchase the guns, otherwise the MGN couldn't have gotten the guns to rent out. Somebody, who knew the law letter was bogus, dimed out the Sheriff and/or Krop. It would have been so easy for MGN to demo the guns and document it. They cut corners and are now looking at their lives going down the drain.

