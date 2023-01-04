Former Lt. James Planer
Lt. James Planer retired on Dec. 31 as the Frederick County Adult Detention Center's Commander of Security.

 Courtesy of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office

After more than 22 years of service with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, Lt. James Planer retired on Dec. 31, 2022. 

Planer was most recently the commander of Security Operations in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. He was responsible for leading and coordinating the daily activities for the day and night security teams at the center. 

Plumbum
Plumbum

So soon to retire. Trumpkins is loosing staff left and right

