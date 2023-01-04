After more than 22 years of service with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, Lt. James Planer retired on Dec. 31, 2022.
Planer was most recently the commander of Security Operations in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. He was responsible for leading and coordinating the daily activities for the day and night security teams at the center.
Planer began at the center as a correctional officer in 2000, the release said. He rose through the ranks and became a lieutenant in 2017.
In his 22 years, he was a shift supervisor, a compliance and disciplinary supervisor, a member of the center's emergency response team and commander of special operations.
"My career highlight is being a member of (the emergency response team)," Planer said in the release.
Another highlight was getting his Bachelor of Arts from Brigham Young University, he said.
