An Emmitsburg man is accused of releasing fireworks into a crowd, then fleeing from police.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that the man — 43-year-old Aaron Dove — was lighting fireworks from his vehicle and sending them into a crowd and at a house on Old Frederick Road in Emmitsburg early Saturday.
Witnesses reported that Dove had been to a house several times on Friday evening and had fired a Roman candle firework that hit someone in the chest. Dove then struck the person with his vehicle, running over his foot, the press release said. The person was not injured.
Police said Dove also struck a vehicle parked in front of a neighboring house on Old Frederick Road, causing “notable damage.”
Police were called to Old Frederick Road at about 1:15 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a hit-and-run crash and an armed robbery in the 15600 and 15800 blocks.
When the sheriff’s office and Maryland State Police tried to catch Dove, he drove south on Old Frederick Road, the press release said.
Police said they used stop sticks to stop Dove’s vehicle.
Dove, wearing a tactical vest and helmet, resisted arrest, police said. The press release said deputies and troopers used two rounds from Tasers, two pepper spray bursts and “a less lethal sponge round,” but “they had minimal effect.”
Eventually, deputies and troopers removed Dove from the vehicle and arrested him, the press release said.
The sheriff’s office said Dove had in his vehicle numerous illegal aerial fireworks, a high-powered pellet gun, an open can of pellets, two lookalike guns that were an air pistol and a long gun, and numerous knives. He also had other aerial fireworks in the bed of his truck.
He was charged with eight counts of second-degree assault, four counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of malicious destruction of property less than $1,000, and numerous other counts related to the fireworks and police chase.
The sheriff's office asked that anyone with information about the case call them at 301-600-1046.