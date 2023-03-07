City Police Crusier
A Frederick police cruiser.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Officials on Tuesday identified the man fatally shot by police on Saturday, as well as the officers who fired their guns.

Joseph Sherrill, 44, of Frederick, was shot by two officers after they found him hiding in a closet with a knife, according to a release from the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigation Division.

