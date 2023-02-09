The Frederick Police Department will receive a grant from the Maryland State Police for additional license plate readers and software, after the city's aldermen approved the grant Wednesday.
The $129,114 grant will go toward buying license plate readers for the department, a technology the department has used since 2010.
The department currently has 10 vehicle-mounted readers and one covert system that can be deployed as a fixed-site system when it's needed for criminal investigations, city spokesman Allen Etzler wrote in an email Wednesday.
The department's policy on the use of license plate readers requires use of the systems and the information they collect to be “directly related to event security or criminal conduct or activity.” It allows the data collected to be kept on the system's computer for one day before being transferred to the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center and automatically purged from the local computer.
Use and retention of data collected by the systems has raised concerns from privacy and civil liberties advocates across the country.
“We know organizations and possibly some residents have concerns, but for Frederick this is strictly a crime fighting tool, and an effective one at that, not something that is being used to harbor data,” Etzler wrote.
