Deputy 1st Class Michael Kelley, left, and Deputy Rachel Wheeler pose with their body cameras on Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

All sworn Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be equipped with body-worn cameras by April 1, the sheriff’s office announced Monday night.

In 2021, the Maryland legislature passed a package of police-related bills, one of which required that all Maryland police agencies equip their officers with body-worn cameras by July 1, 2025.

Well done,High Sheriff!

