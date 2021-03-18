An alleged gang member was jailed Tuesday for reportedly possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute after a traffic stop in New Market.
Jamal Kendall Bailey, 33, of the 700 block of Salem Avenue in Hagerstown, is being held on 15 charges, online court records show. Those charges include possessing a firearm with a prior felony conviction, possessing a loaded handgun in a vehicle, possessing narcotics with intent to distribute and using a firearm in the commission of drug trafficking, among other firearms and drug violations.
A Frederick County sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle after reportedly seeing it make a traffic violation in the area of Md. 144 and Md. 75, according to charging documents. The deputy found three occupants of the vehicle, including Bailey, who was a passenger, police said. The deputy learned through an alert system that Bailey is allegedly a "validated gang member."
A K-9 unit was brought in to search the vehicle and found gel capsules of fentanyl, a loaded handgun under Bailey's seat and a baggie of less than 10 grams of marijuana on his person, according to the report. Bailey is prohibited from having a firearms due to prior convictions.
The driver, 28-year-old Sarah Louise Keefer, reportedly had more than 50 pills of fentanyl on her person, police said. Keefer, also of the 700 block of Salem Avenue, claimed the drugs were hers, but Bailey said he bought them in Baltimore, police wrote.
Keefer was released on her own recognizance but charged with possessing narcotics with intent to distribute, among other drug charges. There was no attorney or phone number listed for her in court records Thursday.
The third passenger was not charged.
Bailey allegedly told police he did not intend to sell the drugs. Police reportedly found 54 pills total, with a street value between $1,080 and $1,620.
Bailey did not have an attorney listed in online court records Thursday. He has a preliminary hearing schedule for April 15.
