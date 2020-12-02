The Frederick County Division of Animal Control is investigating a case of possible abandonment and neglect after finding a pit bull-type dog tied up alone in Frederick.
A caller to 911 said they found a brown and white female adult dog unattended in the 400 block of Heather Ridge Drive at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from animal control. The responding animal control officer found the dog in poor condition and immediately took her to a local veterinarian for examination and treatment.
Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is urged to call the Frederick County Division of Animal Control at 301-600-1544.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.