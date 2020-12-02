The Frederick County Division of Animal Control is investigating a case of possible abandonment and neglect after finding a pit bull-type dog tied up alone in Frederick.

A caller to 911 said they found a brown and white female adult dog unattended in the 400 block of Heather Ridge Drive at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from animal control. The responding animal control officer found the dog in poor condition and immediately took her to a local veterinarian for examination and treatment.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is urged to call the Frederick County Division of Animal Control at 301-600-1544.

