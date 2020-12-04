The Frederick County Division of Animal Control released more details about the alleged abandonment and neglect of a pit-bull mix in the hope of identifying a suspect.
A dog walker found the female dog with its leash tied to a tree at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Heather Ridge Drive, near Heather Ridge School in Frederick, Sgt. David Luckenbaugh said Friday. The dog walker scooped up the dog, brought her home and notified the authorities, who were dispatched at about 4:30 p.m., Luckenbaugh said. The responding animal control officer immediately took the dog to a local veterinarian.
The dog is estimated to be 6 or 7 years old and smaller in stature, according to Luckenbaugh. Her fur is mostly medium brown, with white patches on her throat, chest and paws. She was found emaciated, severely dehydrated and unable to walk, he said. The dog was also cold from spending time outside, though it was unclear how long she had been tied up alone.
Authorities gave her a body condition score of one on a scale of one to nine, with five being the ideal score for an animal and nine being obese, Luckenbaugh said. A body condition score is a rating system used by veterinarians and animal control officers for evaluating various animals.
The dog wore a collar, but it did not have any identifying information. She was not microchipped, he said.
Authorities have posted flyers around the area where she was discovered in hopes of finding someone who has seen this dog and its owner before. Luckenbaugh said they are also looking for security footage.
While animal control does see strays, “very rarely” are they found in such poor condition, Luckenbaugh said. He estimated it has been several years since there has been a criminal investigation of an animal neglect and abandonment case this severe.
“To have a situation like this with the dog in such poor condition … is not common for us,” he said.
Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is urged to call the Frederick County Division of Animal Control at 301-600-1544.
