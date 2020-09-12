The Frederick County Sheriff's Office arrested a Frederick man Friday evening, charging him with first-degree murder in the shooting of a man earlier this week.
Jordan Hooks, 27, was charged by Sheriff's Office deputies with the killing of Jaemari Anderson. Anderson was shot on the evening of Sept. 6 and died at R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore on Sept. 9.
Detectives say they determined that Hooks and Anderson were close friends and had spent the day and evening of Sept. 6 at Hooks' house, according to a press release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
Videos on Hooks' cell phone, which was obtained through a search warrant, showed the men and other friends smoking marijuana together on Sept. 5. At one point, Hooks held a gun up to the camera, according to the press release.
Through their investigation and interviews, detectives say they determined that Anderson was verbally confronted by Hooks and several others on Sunday, Sept. 6, which led to Hooks and Anderson agreeing to a physical fight.
Before going outside for the fight, Hooks grabbed what appeared to be a handgun from the couch and put it in his waistband, according to the press release. The group walked toward the path in Waterside. Neighbors and witnesses then reported hearing a single gunshot as people fled the area.
Detectives say that when interviewed, Hooks confirmed that he had been with Anderson that day but that Anderson had left earlier to meet up with his girlfriend.
The case is still considered an active homicide investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office press release.
Another blessed choir boy working on his PhD in criminology.
[ninja]
So much persistent crime occurring in the frederick county. So much crime.
Still waiting for Sherf Trumpkins to address the citizens on the violent pandemic the county is experiencing. Still waiting to hear what is plan is to curtail this horrible culture that is manifesting here.
Get a life, Pb.
Waterside is a part of Frederick City, not the county Pb. You should be asking the FC police chief about this, not Sheriff Jenkins.
Waterside is not within the Frederick City Limits. Dearbought to the South is and Wormans Mill to the North and West is. Check the maps.
I'll be damned, you are correct phy. All the surrounding neighborhoods out to the river are a part of Frederick city.
Thank you Phy.
Those two trolls, just see my name and any common sense they may have goes up in smoke.
I won’t hold my breath for their apologies.......
You folks, really, need to learn some stuff.
The same trolls keep commenting to me about the county and and the city in comments that regard a news story that clearly states a) where the crime occurred and b) who is handling the investigation and the arrest; and it’s who you keep saying it isn’t.
I can write “the grass is green in April” and the exact same two trolls will argue to me about it. Notice I said argue to me, not argue with me.
I patrolled the roads and streets of Frederick county md that yes, I do know what is what and where.
So get the —-k over me. You don’t like my message. No one cares. But, at least know make effort to try to know what you’re responding to.
Sorry Pb, but you just have a wild hair for the Sheriff. I get it, it is personal for you. 99 percent of the time you just post crap (Pagans at Cactus Flats?) about the Sheriff. If you post the grass is green in April, I'll give you a thumbs up.
Cactus is a pagan hang out. It was when I used to be a regular there. And is still today.
Someone was senselessly killed almost a week ago. Someone’s son, sibling, grandson, nephew, friend, etc. And you’re dwelling on who is right and you’re dwelling on who is wrong. Our society, this, your bahavior, is our society? Sad. And your grandma and grandpa would agree with me
[thumbup] Ditto[thumbup]
Yep [thumbup]
This happened right across the river from where I grew up, less than half a mile away. The transplants here chastise me for reminiscing about the good old days, but at least back then we didn't have these problems.
Thanks for another job well done go to Sherriff Jenkins and the FCSO. [thumbup]
[thumbup] phy!
