Frederick police arrested one of two men charged for their alleged involvement in a stabbing last month on South Jefferson Street, according to a press release.
At 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, police arrested Jajuan Michael Anderson, 19, of Frederick on charges of first- and second-degree assault and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to the release.
Detectives are still searching for the other suspect charged in the case, Rickey Jamal Wooten, 27, of Frederick, the release said.
Officers were called to South Jefferson Street and Columbus Avenue at 11:39 on Sept. 20 for a disturbance and found an adult male with a stab wound to the back of his neck, according to the release. The man was flown to shock trauma, police said.
Investigators believe the victim knew the two suspects and had an altercation prior to the stabbing, according to Lt. Kirk Henneberry of the Frederick Police Department.
Anyone with information about the stabbing or Wooten’s whereabouts can contact the Frederick Police Department’s 24-hour line at 301-600-2102 or the primary investigator at 240-549-4450. Anonymous callers can contact police by phone at 301-600-8477, by text message at 240-674-8477 or by email at fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
People can also submit tips through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland and may receive a cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest or criminal charges.
(2) comments
Black Lives Matter.........[ninja]
What are the root causes? Figure that out and you'll see cynicism isn't really getting anyone anywhere.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.