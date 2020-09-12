The Frederick County Sheriff's Office arrested a Frederick man Friday evening, charging him with first-degree murder in the shooting of a man earlier this week.
Jordan Hooks, 27, was charged by by Sheriff's Office deputies with the homicide of Jaemari Anderson. Anderson was shot on the evening of Sept. 6 and died at R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore on Sept. 9.
Detectives say they determined that Hooks and Anderson were close friends and had spent the day and evening of Sept. 6 at Hooks' house, according to a press release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
Videos on Hooks' cell phone, which was obtained through a search warrant, showed the men and other friends smoking marijuana together on Sept. 5. At one point, Hooks held a gun up to the camera, according to the press release.
Through their investigation and interviews, detectives say they determined that Anderson was verbally confronted by Hooks and several others on Sunday, Sept. 6, which led to Hooks and Anderson agreeing to a physical fight.
Before going outside for the fight, Hooks grabbed what appeared to be a handgun from the couch and put it in his waistband, according to the press release. The group walked toward the path in Waterside. Neighbors and witnesses then report hearing a single gunshot as people fled the area.
Detectives say that when interviewed, Hooks confirmed that he had been with Anderson that day but that Anderson had left earlier to meet up with his girlfriend.
The case is still considered an active homicide investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office press release.
So much persistent crime occurring in the frederick county. So much crime.
Still waiting for Sherf Trumpkins to address the citizens on the violent pandemic the county is experiencing. Still waiting to hear what is plan is to curtail this horrible culture that is manifesting here.
[thumbup] Ditto[thumbup]
This happened right across the river from where I grew up, less than half a mile away. The transplants here chastise me for reminiscing about the good old days, but at least back then we didn't have these problems.
Thanks for another job well done go to Sherriff Jenkins and the FCSO. [thumbup]
Black Lives Matter....until they don't.
[ninja]
Yep [thumbup]
