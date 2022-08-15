An Ashburn, Virginia, man who was found badly beaten on Sunday remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries on Monday, while the man accused of severely beating him was taken into custody in Frederick.

The 38-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was found lying in a dog park in the 45100 block of Waterpointe Terrace in Ashburn after a neighbor called 911 at 3:08 a.m., according to Michele Bowman, a Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. Waterpointe Terrace is off Broad Run and George Washington Boulevard.