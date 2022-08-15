An Ashburn, Virginia, man who was found badly beaten on Sunday remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries on Monday, while the man accused of severely beating him was taken into custody in Frederick.
The 38-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was found lying in a dog park in the 45100 block of Waterpointe Terrace in Ashburn after a neighbor called 911 at 3:08 a.m., according to Michele Bowman, a Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. Waterpointe Terrace is off Broad Run and George Washington Boulevard.
Bowman said on Monday that the man has been unable to speak with investigators due to his injuries. However, a suspect, identified as Ever Cruz, was arrested around 9 a.m. on Monday in the area of New Design and Manor Wood roads in Frederick, a release said.
A search warrant was then executed in the 1900 block of Greenfield Road, which intersects with New Design Road, according to the news release. The release didn’t say what, if anything, was seized in the search or what the motive for the alleged attack was.
Cruz, 24, of Ashburn, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding. He was being held without bail in Frederick pending extradition to Loudoun County.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Loudoun County Detective Michael Grimsley at 703-777-1021. Those with information can also call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at {a}703-777-1919{/a} or contact them through the county Sheriff’s Office app.