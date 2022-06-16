A person barricaded themselves in their Urbana home for about seven hours on Wednesday as sheriff's deputies tried to do a court-ordered emergency evaluation, authorities said.
The standoff ended when a Frederick County Sheriff's Office SWAT team entered the home and found the person barricaded in a bedroom, authorities said.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in Urbana at about 4 p.m., according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
Deputies had a search-and-seizure warrant and a criminal arrest warrant, the press release said.
Deputies learned that the person in the home having a mental health crisis and was making threats of violence and arson, the press release said.
The person, who was alone, refused to leave the house and instead moved furniture in front of doors and windows, creating a barricade. Mental health professionals were called in to help.
The person, however, wouldn't come out and cut off communication with authorities. The person surrendered when the SWAT team entered, the press release said.
The person was taken to Frederick Health Hospital for an emergency evaluation, then will go to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, the press release said.
