Body cam footage of Mensah
Buy Now

Body cam footage released by the Maryland Attorney General's Office shows Aaron Mensah charging toward officers with a knife before being shot.

 Maryland Attorney General's Office

Newly released body-cam footage shows police officers repeatedly order a man suspected of a fatal stabbing to drop a knife, before he charges toward them and they fatally shoot him.

The Office of the Maryland Attorney General on Monday released body-camera footage from multiple officers, recorded in the early hours of Nov. 29, after Aaron Mensah, 23, of Frederick, allegedly stabbed his mother and father in the 5800 block of Haller Place, in a neighborhood east of Frederick.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel