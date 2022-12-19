Newly released body-cam footage shows police officers repeatedly order a man suspected of a fatal stabbing to drop a knife, before he charges toward them and they fatally shoot him.
The Office of the Maryland Attorney General on Monday released body-camera footage from multiple officers, recorded in the early hours of Nov. 29, after Aaron Mensah, 23, of Frederick, allegedly stabbed his mother and father in the 5800 block of Haller Place, in a neighborhood east of Frederick.
Mensah’s father, Jacob Mensah, later died of his wounds.
When asked where he was stabbed, Jacob replied, "Everywhere."
The video released by FCSO also included the initial 911 call placed by Aaron Mensah's sister.
Footage from body cameras worn by Frederick Police Department officers who responded to the call shows two different angles of the shooting and the attempts by officers to first use non-lethal means to get Mensah to stop.
None of the sheriff’s office deputies who shot Aaron Mensah had body cameras, according to text included in both videos.
The first body-camera footage came from an officer approximately 50 feet from Aaron Mensah in the 5800 block of Zoe Lane. Officers instruct him to drop the knife before announcing that they are going to shoot a beanbag shotgun round at Mensah before doing so. It's not clear if Mensah was struck by the beanbag round.
After a few moments, Mensah runs into the street toward other officers and deputies who are closer to him.
The second body camera footage is from the vantage point of an officer who was among the group Mensah charged toward.
Mensah is initially standing on the sidewalk with a knife in his hand while the officers and deputies are standing across the street. Officers and deputies again shout at him to drop his weapon. Mensah then begins to run toward the officers.
As Mensah runs into the street, the officer whose body cam is recording shoots him with a Taser stun gun. Almost simultaneously, deputies with the sheriff’s office — later identified as Deputy First Class Cassy Boettcher, Deputy Travis Stely and Deputy Nathan McLeroy — shoot him and Mensah falls to the ground.
Mensh came within about 10 feet of the officer with the Taser before he is shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The deputies who shot Mensah were put on paid administrative leave while authorities investigate.
Under state law, the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General's Office investigates when law enforcement officers are involved with incidents in the state in which a civilian dies or has injuries likely to result in death.
Thomas Lester, a spokesman for the Attorney General's Office, said the office had hundreds of minutes of footage of the incident. But since they are strictly investigating the officer-involved shooting, that was the only footage they released.
Now the IID is in a waiting period, he said. It is still waiting on autopsy results of Aaron to review, as well as other evidence to review. After everything has been reviewed, it will write a report and legal analysis that will be sent to the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.
While Lester said he doesn't know when the report will be released, he said the IID's investigations generally take about four months.
The state's attorney's office will make the final call on whether or not to prosecute the deputies, he said.
This story will be updated.
