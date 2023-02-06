The body of a man was found in a vehicle in Hagerstown on Sunday with "apparent gunshot wounds," police said.
Hagerstown police said in a news release that officers responded at about 4:24 p.m. to the 400 block of North Locust Street, two blocks east of North Potomac Street, for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Police said officers saw the vehicle. Inside was the body of a man with "apparent gunshot wounds," the news release said.
The man was identified as Anthony Leon Latimer, 42, of Hagerstown.
Police said they believe his death is "an isolated incident." They declined to give out additional information while they investigate.
Police have asked anyone with information about Latimer's death to contact Det. Vogel at 301-790-3700, ext. 241, or dvogel@hagerstownpd.org.