A man was arrested in Boston on Thursday after a month-long investigation in which the man allegedly solicited sex from a Frederick County sheriff’s deputy posing as a 13-year-old girl online.
The deputy, who works on the county’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, first made contact with the man later identified as Daniel Louis O’Brien, 42, of Boston on April 28 while the deputy was working undercover, according to a sheriff’s office press release issued Friday.
As O’Brien and the deputy continued to communicate, O’Brien solicited “several sex acts” and eventually began making arrangements with the deputy posing as the underage girl for O’Brien to travel to Maryland and help her run away with him to Boston, the release states.
Members of the Boston Police Department were notified as the investigation progressed and eventually took O’Brien into custody on Thursday, charging him with the enticement of a child under the age of 16, according to Friday’s release. O’Brien was ordered held on $50,000 bail on that charge.
Through the course of the investigation, sheriff’s deputies and Boston police officers also learned that O’Brien was previously convicted of attempted kidnapping and enticement of a child under the age of 16 following an arrest in 2009. In that case, O’Brien had planned to travel between two different states to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who he had met online, the release states.
O’Brien failed to register as a sex offender following his prior conviction and was denied bail on that separate charge when he appeared in court in Boston this week.
