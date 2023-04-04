A 2-year-old boy died on Tuesday after he was bitten by a dog in Brunswick, police said.
Brunswick police said in a press release Tuesday night that the family is from Fauquier County, Va., but declined to identify them, because the victim was a child and "out of respect for the family."
Brunswick police and the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services were called to the 400 block of West B Street in Brunswick for a report of a child in cardiac arrest.
Police said the boy was critically injured from the dog bite. While first responders tried to treat the boy, he went into cardiac arrest. Attempts to save his life continued.
A Maryland State Police helicopter then took the boy to Frederick Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police did not provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding the dog bite.
According to the Frederick County Division of Animal Control, the dog is in quarantine, the press release said.